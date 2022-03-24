North China's Baiyangdian Lake bathed in golden light of sunset

People's Daily Online) 09:40, March 24, 2022

Bathed in the golden light of a sunset, a fisherman rowed his fishing boat on the glistening surface of Baiyangdian Lake in Xiongan New Area, North China's Hebei Province. The silhouette of the small boat that skimmed across the water stood out boldly against the brightly colored sky, forming enchanting scenery reminiscent of an ink painting.

Boasting vast waters and rich specialties, Baiyangdian Lake is the largest wetland ecosystem in north China, dubbed the "pearl of north China."

Bathed in the golden light of a sunset, a fisherman rowed his fishing boat on the glistening surface of Baiyangdian Lake in Xiongan New Area, North China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Gao Teng)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)