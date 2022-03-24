Ukrainian president, British PM discuss further assistance to Ukraine
KIEV, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that he held a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss further assistance to Ukraine.
"We have discussed with the British Prime Minister the course of hostilities and defense assistance to Ukraine," Zelensky tweeted.
Zelensky said that he had received assurances of Johnson's support on the eve of Thursday's meetings of the Group of Seven (G7) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
For his part, Johnson tweeted that he would urge the international community to send more military aid to Ukraine and step up pressure on Russia.
The leaders of G7 and NATO countries will meet for an extraordinary summit in Brussels on Thursday.
Photos
Related Stories
- Security Council fails to adopt resolution on humanitarian situation in Ukraine
- Slovenian consumer sentiment falls to 16-mth low amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
- U.S. political scientist blames West for Ukraine crisis
- Volunteers help people from Ukraine at new transit shelter in Budapest
- The Russia-Ukraine conflict warrants a new European security mechanism
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.