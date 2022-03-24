Ukrainian president, British PM discuss further assistance to Ukraine

Xinhua) 08:32, March 24, 2022

KIEV, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that he held a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss further assistance to Ukraine.

"We have discussed with the British Prime Minister the course of hostilities and defense assistance to Ukraine," Zelensky tweeted.

Zelensky said that he had received assurances of Johnson's support on the eve of Thursday's meetings of the Group of Seven (G7) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

For his part, Johnson tweeted that he would urge the international community to send more military aid to Ukraine and step up pressure on Russia.

The leaders of G7 and NATO countries will meet for an extraordinary summit in Brussels on Thursday.

