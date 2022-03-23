Algerian, Chinese firms set up 7-bln-USD fertilizer joint venture
ALGIERS, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Algerian and Chinese companies on Tuesday signed an agreement to establish a joint venture for an integrated phosphates project with an investment budget of 7 billion U.S. dollars, Algeria's energy giant Sonatrach said in a statement.
Under the new deal, the Algerian group Asmidal, a subsidiary of Sonatrach, and mining firm Manal agreed with the Chinese companies Wuhuan Engineering and Tian'An Chemical to launch a joint venture Algerian Chinese Fertilizers Company, with 56 percent of the shares owned by the Algerian party and the remaining 44 percent by the two Chinese firms.
This is the first integrated mining and fertilizers production project in Algeria, with a target of an annual production capacity of 5.4 million tons of fertilizers.
The project will exploit the phosphate deposit in the Bled El Hadba and Djebel Onk mine in the easternmost province of Tebessa, transform the product into fertilizer, and establish facilities in the port of the eastern province of Annaba to facilitate export.
The project is expected to generate some 12,000 jobs during the construction phase, and 6,000 direct jobs and 24,000 indirect jobs once the project starts production.
Photos
Related Stories
- China creates numerous U.S. jobs, not stealing them: journalist
- Chances, challenges for China's job creation in 2021-2025
- Over half of respondents value salary, industry prospects in choosing first job: survey
- City in north China’s Shanxi province helps disabled people secure jobs through targeted assistance
- U.S. loses 140,000 jobs in December amid COVID-19 spikes
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.