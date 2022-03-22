Kremlin says premature for Putin-Zelensky meeting

Xinhua) 08:30, March 22, 2022

People walk on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

MOSCOW, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that it is too early to talk about a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as there is no breakthrough yet in the peace talks.

"To be able to discuss a possible meeting between the two presidents, you must first do your homework. That is, you need to conduct and agree on the results of the negotiations," Peskov told a daily briefing.

"So far, no significant progress has been made (in the negotiation process) ... The presidents simply have no agreements to approve yet," he said.

Ukrainian and Russian delegations held three rounds of negotiations in person in Belarus starting from Feb. 28 to seek a possible settlement of the current conflict. The two sides started their fourth round of negotiations via video link on March 14.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said Zelensky may hold talks with Putin in the coming days.

