Chinese FM makes four-point proposal on China-Pakistan relations

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) speaks at a joint press conference with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad, Pakistan, on March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Monday that China and Pakistan are committed to enhancing their strategic coordination and pragmatic cooperation.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Wang said he is currently paying his first visit to Pakistan since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he has held extensive and in-depth talks with Qureshi on bilateral ties.

As the world is facing turbulence and challenges, Wang said China and Pakistan need to strengthen their strategic communication and join hands to build a closer China-Pakistan community of a shared future, so as to bring stability to regional peace and prosperity.

Wang proposed that efforts be made in the following four areas to further China-Pakistan ties.

First, giving firm support to each other. No matter what changes take place in the international situation and their respective countries, China will stick to its friendly policy toward Pakistan, firmly support the Pakistani people in taking a development path that fits their own national conditions, and support Pakistan in defending its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, Wang said.

It is hoped that various political parties in Pakistan will strengthen their cooperation and unity to ensure development and stability in the country, he said.

Second, accelerating common development and revitalization. China and Pakistan should enhance the integration of their development strategies, build the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor with high quality, and stay committed to advancing key cooperation projects and expand cooperation in green development, digitalization, poverty reduction, health and other fields, Wang noted.

China will support Pakistan in developing industries, strengthening commerce and revitalizing agriculture so as to achieve a more balanced, independent and sustainable development, Wang said.

Third, deepening counter-terrorism cooperation. China supports Pakistan in severely punishing the perpetrators of the Dasu terrorist attack, appreciates its efforts to strengthen the security of Chinese personnel and projects in Pakistan, and will, as always, help Pakistan improve its law enforcement and security capacity, Wang said.

Fourth, maintaining closer multilateral coordination. The two countries should strengthen coordination on international and regional issues such as Afghanistan and Ukraine, jointly practice true multilateralism, earnestly safeguard the basic norms governing international relations, oppose power politics, bullying and unilateral sanctions, and work to help the international order advance in a more just and reasonable direction, Wang said.

