Passenger plane crashes in south China

Xinhua) 16:33, March 21, 2022

NANNING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- A passenger plane crashed in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Monday afternoon, said the regional emergency management department.

The Boeing 737 aircraft of China Eastern Airlines crashed in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou, causing a mountain fire, according to the department.

Rescuers have been assembled and were approaching the site. The casualties were not immediately known.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)