Plane themed with Int'l Consumer Products Expo makes maiden flight

Xinhua) 15:25, March 14, 2022

A plane painted with patterns of the China International Consumer Products Expo arrives at Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 13, 2022. China Southern Airlines' aircraft themed with International Consumer Products Expo arrived in Haikou on Sunday, completing its maiden flight. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Passengers get off a plane painted with patterns of the China International Consumer Products Expo at Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 13, 2022. China Southern Airlines' aircraft themed with International Consumer Products Expo arrived in Haikou on Sunday, completing its maiden flight. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

