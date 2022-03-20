China Telecom sees profits surge in 2021

Xinhua) 16:09, March 20, 2022

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- China Telecom Co., Ltd. (China Telecom), one of China's three largest telecom operators, reported a profit surge in 2021.

Net profits of the company jumped 24.5 percent year on year to 25.95 billion yuan (about 4.09 billion U.S. dollars) last year, the company said in an announcement filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The operating revenue of China Telecom amounted to 439.6 billion yuan during the period, up by 11.7 percent from a year ago, the data showed.

The company said by the end of last year, it had 372 million mobile subscribers.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)