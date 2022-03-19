Many countries choose to sit out "new cold war": Bloomberg

Xinhua) 14:29, March 19, 2022

NEW YORK, March 19 (Xinhua) -- The cold warriors who insist on being "with us or against us" have never really appreciated the shifting relationships at the heart of non-alignment, and a large group of nations look ready to sit out the new cold war, Bloomberg reported this week.

In the face of the conflicts in Ukraine, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that his nation "will not take sides." South Africa was only the biggest among 17 African countries to abstain from a UN resolution condemning the Russian operation, it added.

Besides, India, Argentina, Turkey, Mexico and Indonesia also belong to the great majority of nations that have declined to sanction Russia, the report added.

The cold war ended with too many fantasies about the Western moral prestige and geopolitical capacity, read the report.

"A second cold war that begins with more such delusions is heading for a destructive stalemate, if not clear defeat," said the report.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)