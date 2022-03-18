Major fire damages commercial building in New York's Flushing Chinatown

A fire fighter walks past a store damaged by the fire in Flushing of New York, the United States, March 17, 2022. A commercial building in Flushing Chinatown of New York City suffered serious damage from a 5-alarm fire on Thursday morning. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

NEW YORK, March 17 (Xinhua) -- A commercial building in Flushing Chinatown of New York City suffered serious damage from a 5-alarm fire on Thursday morning.

Fire broke out within an interior mall at 40-10 Main Street around 6 a.m. and then engulfed the building, according to the New York City (NYC) Fire Department.

The roof of the commercial building partially caved in and firefighters had to let the fire burn through the debris before they can extinguish it, according to media reports.

No civilian injuries or missing civilians were reported and the fire is under investigation by local fire marshals, said a release by Richard Blatus, acting chief of operations with the NYC Fire Department.

It's reported that there are approximately 30 kiosks inside the one-story commercial building.

The commercial building is located in the core area of Flushing in Queens borough where a lot of Asian Americans live.

Fire fighters work at the fire site in Flushing of New York, the United States, March 17, 2022. A commercial building in Flushing Chinatown of New York City suffered serious damage from a 5-alarm fire on Thursday morning. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

