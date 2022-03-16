Dujiangyan Zhongshuge: a surreal bookstore in SW China

Ecns.cn) 14:03, March 16, 2022

Photo shows the interior of Zhongshuge bookstore in Dujiangyan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 15, 2022. Dujiangyan Zhongshuge relies on strategically placed mirrors and gleaming black tile floor to create a stunning illusion that makes the place look like an endless bookworm’s paradise. The entity won the professional judges award on the 2021 A+ Awards and has been attracting visitors with its unique design. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)