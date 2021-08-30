Home>>
Bell Tower Bookstore in Xi'an
(Xinhua) 09:12, August 30, 2021
People are seen at the Bell Tower Bookstore in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 25, 2021. The Bell Tower Bookstore was built in 1955 as the first state-run bookstore in Xi'an and was known as a cultural landmark of the city. In 2008, in order to protect the cultural heritage, the bookstore was moved to another place. Recently, the Bell Tower Bookstore was moved back to its original site after maintenance which basically restored its original appearance in the 1950s, so that citizens and tourists can once again experience the historical and cultural atmosphere while reading books in the store. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
