Russia to table its own draft Security Council resolution on humanitarian situation in Ukraine

Xinhua) 09:03, March 16, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Russia will table its own draft Security Council resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine after France and Mexico announced their intention to move their draft to the General Assembly, said the Russian UN ambassador on Tuesday.

France and Mexico, which were working on a draft resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine for adoption at the Security Council, announced on Monday that they would move to the General Assembly for action.

Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, said Tuesday that his country was prepared to adopt a resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine provided that it was not a disguise to blame and shame Russia.

"We had a few rounds of expert consultations. I know that the co-sponsors were holding separate consultations with the members of the Security Council. They knew clearly, they knew from the very start. We said that there are paragraphs in the (draft) resolution, which are not humanitarian," Nebenzia told reporters on Tuesday.

"We'll see whether the Security Council can or cannot fulfill its mission to adopt a resolution, which will be on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine with the clear humanitarian provisions, like call for a negotiated cease-fire, evacuation of civilians, the respect for international humanitarian and human rights law, condemnation of attacks against civilians and civilian objects, safe and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance, et cetera."

The Security Council has the primary responsibility for international peace and security. A General Assembly resolution on issues of international peace and security is not binding but carries a moral weight.

