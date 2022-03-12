Home>>
Russia to restrict access to Instagram due to violent speeches
(Xinhua) 10:10, March 12, 2022
MOSCOW, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Russia's telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor said Friday that it will limit the access to U.S. social network Instagram in Russia, as was required by the Prosecutor General's Office.
Instagram distributes materials which call for committing violent acts against Russian citizens, including military personnel, Roskomnadzor said in a brief statement.
Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of social networks Facebook and Instagram, has allowed posts with violent speeches towards Russians in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Bianji)
Photos
- Traditional tie-dye products of Buyi ethnic group in Guizhou popular among tourists
- Girls from mountainous areas in Hainan pursue football dreams
- Chinese artist forms elaborate images using whisked tea foam in revival of Song Dynasty’s cultural splendor
- Wild lilies in full bloom as snow melts in Xinjiang
Related Stories
- Russian, Ukrainian foreign ministers meet in Turkey -- media
- Ukraine, Russia agree upon six humanitarian corridors for evacuation
- Ukrainian president urges talks to end conflict with Russia
- Ukrainian FM says to discuss ceasefire with Russian counterpart
- Russia urges U.S. to explain purpose of biological labs in Ukraine
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.