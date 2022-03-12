Russia to restrict access to Instagram due to violent speeches

Xinhua) 10:10, March 12, 2022

MOSCOW, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Russia's telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor said Friday that it will limit the access to U.S. social network Instagram in Russia, as was required by the Prosecutor General's Office.

Instagram distributes materials which call for committing violent acts against Russian citizens, including military personnel, Roskomnadzor said in a brief statement.

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of social networks Facebook and Instagram, has allowed posts with violent speeches towards Russians in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

