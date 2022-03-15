China's property investment up 3.7 pct in Jan-Feb

Xinhua) 10:35, March 15, 2022

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- China's investment in property development rose 3.7 percent year on year in the first two months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Tuesday.

During the period, property investment stood at around 1.45 trillion yuan (about 227.42 billion U.S. dollars), NBS data showed.

Investment in residential buildings went up 3.7 percent from a year earlier to near 1.08 trillion yuan in the Jan.-Feb. period.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)