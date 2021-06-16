China's property investment up 18.3 pct in Jan.-May

Xinhua) 16:47, June 16, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 25, 2018 shows the downtown area in the sunset in Beihai City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China's investment in property development rose 18.3 percent year on year in the first five months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)