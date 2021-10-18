China's property investment up 8.8 pct in Jan.-Sept.

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 14, 2020 shows a view of downtown areas in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's investment in property development maintained steady expansion in the first nine months of the year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

During the period, property investment rose 8.8 percent year on year to nearly 11.26 trillion yuan (about 1.75 trillion U.S. dollars), NBS data showed.

Compared with the same period in 2019, property investment climbed 14.9 percent, putting the two-year average at 7.2 percent, NBS data showed.

Investment in residential buildings went up 10.9 percent from a year earlier to 8.49 trillion yuan in the first nine months.

