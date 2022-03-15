China urges Japan to be cautious concerning nuclear sharing talks: spokesperson

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday expressed serious concern over discussions on a nuclear sharing arrangement that would see Japan host U.S. nuclear weapons, and urged Japan to be cautious.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on relevant voices from Japan.

As a non-nuclear weapon state party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Japan should earnestly fulfill its international obligations in this regard, Zhao said, noting that China has always opposed the deployment of nuclear weapons by nuclear-weapon states on the territory of other countries.

"For historical reasons, relevant movements of the Japanese side in the field of military security have always attracted great attention," the spokesperson said.

Zhao said that in recent days, there have been continuous and dangerous comments in Japan that violate the country's three non-nuclear principles. This has forced Japan's Asian neighbors and the international community to strongly question whether or not Japan can adhere to the path of peaceful development.

China has expressed serious concern and urges Japan to practice caution in its words and deeds, and take a responsible attitude in maintaining regional peace and stability, Zhao said.

