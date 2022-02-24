China urges Japan to strictly discipline its diplomatic personnel in China

Xinhua) 08:30, February 24, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- China has lodged solemn representations with Japan over the conduct of a Japanese diplomat in China, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks in response to a query on China's temporary detention of a Japanese diplomat in Beijing this week.

"We found upon verification that the Japanese diplomat engaged in activities inconsistent with the individual's capacity in China," she said, adding that relevant Chinese departments had conducted an investigation and inquiry into the individual in question in accordance with laws and regulations.

China has urged the Japanese side to respect Chinese laws and strictly discipline its diplomatic personnel in China to prevent similar incidents from occurring, Hua said.

The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations has clear provisions on the boundaries of the conduct of diplomats. Foreign diplomats have the obligation to comply with host country laws and regulations, Hua said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)