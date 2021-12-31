China urges Japan to reflect on history of aggression

Xinhua) 08:11, December 31, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday said China hopes that Japan can earnestly reflect on its history of aggression and exercise self-discipline by drawing lessons from the past.

Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, deputy head of the Information Office of the Ministry of National Defense and spokesperson for the ministry, made remarks at a press conference.

Tan said Japan has recently been attempting to break away from its "exclusively defense-oriented policy" and blamed surrounding countries for military confrontation, which is extremely wrong and dangerous.

The wars of aggression waged by Japanese militarists had brought enormous suffering to China and other countries and their peoples in the region, said Tan.

China urges Japan to abide by the principles established in the four political documents between the two countries, prudently and properly handle relevant sensitive issues and contribute to enhancing mutual trust with neighboring countries and maintaining regional peace and stability, Tan added.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)