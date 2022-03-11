Central gov't has deep concern for HK residents, fully supports COVID-19 fight: premier

Xinhua) March 11, 2022

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- The central government has deep concern for Hong Kong residents and fully supports their COVID-19 fight, Premier Li Keqiang said Friday.

The government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) should assume the primary responsibility in fighting COVID-19 and the central government will give its full support, Li said at a press conference after the closing of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress.

"The central government follows the COVID-19 situation developments in Hong Kong every day and has deep concern for the life, health and safety of residents in Hong Kong."

As the HKSAR government has postponed the election for chief executive due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak, Li said the central government fully understands and supports the decision.

Li said the change of the HKSAR government will take place in strict accordance with relevant provisions in the HKSAR Basic Law.

The Chinese central government is steadfast in full and accurate implementation of the principle of "one country, two systems" in the HKSAR, under which the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong with a high degree of autonomy in strict accordance with the HKSAR Basic Law, Li said.

The premier hopes that the HKSAR government will unite and lead people across all sectors in Hong Kong to continue to develop the economy, improve people's lives, consolidate and elevate Hong Kong's status as an international financial, trading and shipping center and maintain long-term prosperity.

