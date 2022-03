Nearly 3.17 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 16:47, March 09, 2022

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- On Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by 4.43 million, taking the total number to nearly 3.17 billion, according to the National Health Commission's Wednesday update.

