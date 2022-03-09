Chinese mainland reports 233 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:12, March 09, 2022

Students line up for COVID-19 tests at the campus of Inner Mongolia Medical University in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 233 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Of the new local infections, 94 were reported in Jilin, 59 in Shandong, 17 in Shaanxi, 12 in Tianjin, and 11 in Hebei and Jiangsu respectively. The rest of the cases were reported in other nine provincial-level regions, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 104 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, said the commission.

Fifteen new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

A total of 399 asymptomatic cases were reported Tuesday, including 77 arriving from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, had risen to 111,857 by Tuesday.

There were 4,208 patients still under treatment on Tuesday, of whom eight were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)