Another 4.8 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 16:45, March 08, 2022
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland saw another 4.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on Monday, according to the National Health Commission's Tuesday report. It added that the total number of doses administered has reached over 3.165 billion.
