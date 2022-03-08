Chinese mainland reports 175 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:10, March 08, 2022

Students line up for COVID-19 tests at the campus of Inner Mongolia Medical University in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 175 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Of the new local infections, 46 were reported in Jilin, 45 in Guangdong, 31 in Shandong, and 10 in Jiangsu and Gansu respectively. The rest of the cases were reported in other 11 provincial-level regions, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 150 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, said the commission.

Five new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

A total of 443 asymptomatic cases were reported Monday, including 113 arriving from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, had risen to 111,520 by Monday.

There were 4,052 patients still under treatment on Monday, of whom nine were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.

