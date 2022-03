We Are China

Daily life in Hong Kong amid COVID-19 pandemic

Xinhua) 16:29, March 09, 2022

People wearing face masks walk past a fountain at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, south China, March 8, 2022. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) reported 28,475 new COVID-19 cases on March 8. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

People wearing face masks are seen in Hong Kong, south China, March 8, 2022. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) reported 28,475 new COVID-19 cases on March 8. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

A girl wearing a face mask plays at a park in Hong Kong, south China, March 8, 2022. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) reported 28,475 new COVID-19 cases on March 8. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

A man wearing a face mask works out at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, south China, March 8, 2022. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) reported 28,475 new COVID-19 cases on March 8. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

People wearing face masks line up for nucleic acid testing for COVID-19 at a mobile testing site at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, south China, March 8, 2022. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) reported 28,475 new COVID-19 cases on March 8. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)