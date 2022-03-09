Hong Kong stocks fall more than 3 pct during afternoon session

Xinhua) 15:02, March 09, 2022

HONG KONG, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong stocks once fell over 3 percent to 20,102.57 points during the afternoon session on Wednesday.

The Hang Seng index slightly rose 54 points to open at 20,820 points, but slumped more than 3 percent to as low as 20,102.57 points in the afternoon session. Technology stocks were down with Tencent and Alibaba once losing about 3 percent.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)