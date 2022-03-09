Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 9

Xinhua) 08:37, March 09, 2022

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Wednesday.

-- Group meetings will be held for NPC deputies to review a series of documents including a draft decision on amending the Organic Law of the Local People's Congresses and Local People's Governments, as well as the work reports of the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

-- The Constitution and Law Committee of the NPC will review a draft decision on amending the Organic Law of the Local People's Congresses and Local People's Governments; the revised version of the draft decision on quota and election of deputies to the 14th NPC; and the revised versions of the draft methods for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and the Macao SAR to elect their deputies to the 14th NPC.

-- The fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC will hold group meetings.

-- The Chairperson's Council of the CPPCC National Committee will hold a meeting.

-- The CPPCC National Committee will hold a standing committee meeting.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)