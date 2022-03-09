Presidium of China's annual legislative session holds 2nd meeting

Xinhua) 08:35, March 09, 2022

Li Zhanshu, an executive chairman of the presidium of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), presides over the second meeting of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The presidium of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, held its second meeting Tuesday.

The meeting decided to submit multiple documents to lawmakers for deliberation.

The documents include the draft resolutions on the government work report, the report on the implementation of the 2021 plan and on the 2022 draft plan for national economic and social development, and the budget report.

The documents also include a draft decision on amending the Organic Law of the Local People's Congresses and Local People's Governments.

Li Zhanshu, an executive chairman of the presidium, presided over the meeting.

The presidium's executive chairpersons met before the meeting to prepare the documents.

Li Zhanshu, an executive chairman of the presidium of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presides over the first meeting of executive chairpersons of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

