Ukraine ready to discuss "non-NATO models"

Xinhua) 10:58, March 07, 2022

KIEV, March 6 (Xinhua) -- NATO countries are not ready to discuss having Ukraine in the organization and Kiev is ready to discuss "some non-NATO models," Fox News reported on Sunday.

"The response that we are getting from the NATO countries is that they are not ready to even discuss having us in NATO, not for the closest period of five or 10 years. We would not fight for the NATO applications, we would fight for the result, but not for the process," David Arakhamia, member of the Ukrainian delegation for talks with Russia, told Fox News.

"We are ready to discuss some non-NATO models ... We are open to discuss such things in a broader circle, not only in bilateral discussions with Russia, but also with other partners," Arakhamia was quoted as saying.

Ukraine and Russia held two rounds of talks on Feb. 28 and March 3, and are expected to have the third round of talks on Monday.

