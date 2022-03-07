Large number of Ukrainian people arrive at borders with neighboring countries

Xinhua) 09:53, March 07, 2022

Photo taken on March 5, 2022 shows a temporary camp in Siret, Romania. Recently, a large number of Ukrainian people have arrived at the borders with neighboring countries including Romania, due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

A Ukrainian child blows bubbles in a temporary camp in Siret, Romania, March 5, 2022. Recently, a large number of Ukrainian people have arrived at the borders with neighboring countries including Romania, due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

