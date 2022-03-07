Second batch of Chinese evacuee flights from Ukraine returns home
Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrive at Lanzhou Zhongchuan International Airport in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)
BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- The second batch of two temporary flights carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived safely in China on Sunday.
The first flight arrived in the city of Lanzhou, northwest China, at 2:15 p.m. The second flight arrived in Jinan, capital city of east China's Shandong Province, at 2:48 p.m.
Saturday saw the safe arrival of the first batch of temporary flights carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine, with the planes touching down in Hangzhou and Zhengzhou.
Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrive at Jinan Yaoqiang International Airport in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
