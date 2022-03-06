Home>>
People from Ukraine arrive at railway station in Bucharest, Romania
(Xinhua) 16:20, March 06, 2022
Local volunteers help people from Ukraine at a railway station in Bucharest, capital of Romania, March 5, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
People from Ukraine arrive at a railway station in Bucharest, capital of Romania, March 5, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- China’s EU Mission calls for fair talks between US, NATO, EU and Russia in response to EU official’s remarks of China being ‘mediator’ that ‘Western powers cannot fulfill’
- Ukraine, Russia to hold next round of talks on Monday: Ukrainian negotiator
- Russia almost completes destruction of Ukrainian military infrastructure: Putin
- Chinese FM holds phone talks with U.S. secretary of state over bilateral ties, Ukraine
- NYT rumor proves nothing except the US does not learn from mistakes
- Russia declares ceasefire in Ukraine for civilians evacuation -- defense ministry
- Russia, Ukraine to hold third-round peace talks soon as fighting going on
- UN official calls on parties to work with IAEA to ensure safety of Ukraine's nuclear sites
- Over 1 mln Ukrainians evacuated via state railway since fighting started
- Italy's stock market ends sharply lower Friday amid Ukraine worries
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.