People from Ukraine arrive at railway station in Bucharest, Romania

Xinhua) 16:20, March 06, 2022

Local volunteers help people from Ukraine at a railway station in Bucharest, capital of Romania, March 5, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

People from Ukraine arrive at a railway station in Bucharest, capital of Romania, March 5, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

