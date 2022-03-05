Over 1 mln Ukrainians evacuated via state railway since fighting started

Xinhua) 08:32, March 05, 2022

KIEV, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian State Railways have evacuated more than 1 million Ukrainians since the start of the conflict with Russia on Feb. 24, the Ukrainian UNN news agency reported on Friday.

Most people were evacuated from the Ukrainian capital Kiev, the eastern city of Kharkiv and the southern city of Zaporizhzhia to the cities in western Ukraine, near Ukraine's borders with European Union countries, it said.

According to the agency, women, children, and the elderly get priority during the evacuation, and special evacuation trains are free of charge.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)