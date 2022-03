Russia captures building of Ukraine's Kherson regional administration

Xinhua) 09:21, March 04, 2022

KIEV, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Russian forces captured the building of Kherson regional administration in southern Ukraine, Gennady Laguta, the head of the regional administration, said Thursday on Telegram.

Laguta said the Kherson regional operational headquarters continues to work and address pressing issues to help residents of the region.

Currently, the Kherson region is waiting for humanitarian aid, Laguta added.

Russia launched a "special military operation" against Ukraine on Feb. 24.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)