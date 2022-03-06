Ukraine, Russia to hold next round of talks on Monday: Ukrainian negotiator
KIEV, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine and Russia will hold the next round of peace talks on Monday, David Arakhamia, member of the Ukrainian delegation, said Saturday.
"The third round of talks will take place on Monday," Arakhamia wrote on Facebook.
Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said Friday the third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place on Saturday or Sunday, according to local media.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Friday that Russia is open to dialogue with Ukraine. He hoped that Kiev would take a "reasonable and constructive stance" during a third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Ukraine and Russia held the previous two rounds of talks on Feb. 28 and March 3.
