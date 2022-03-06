Russia almost completes destruction of Ukrainian military infrastructure: Putin
MOSCOW, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Russia has "practically" completed the mission of destroying Ukraine's main military infrastructure, including weapon warehouses, ammunition depots, aviation and air defense systems, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday.
Russian forces will fulfill all their assigned tasks and the operation in Ukraine is proceeding in accordance with the plan and schedule, Putin said at a meeting with women flight crews of Russian airlines.
Commenting on a new wave of Western sanctions, Putin said they are akin to a "declaration of war."
He stressed that there is no need to introduce a state of emergency in Russia.
It was "a difficult decision" to launch a special military operation in Ukraine, but there are "absolutely real threats" to Russia, the president said.
If Ukraine joins the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the whole military bloc is obliged to support Kiev militarily and Ukraine may get into Crimea, leading to direct clashes between Russia and NATO, Putin warned.
As Russia demands demilitarization of Ukraine, Putin said there are many different options on the negotiating table with Kiev.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese FM holds phone talks with U.S. secretary of state over bilateral ties, Ukraine
- NYT rumor proves nothing except the US does not learn from mistakes
- Russia declares ceasefire in Ukraine for civilians evacuation -- defense ministry
- Russia, Ukraine to hold third-round peace talks soon as fighting going on
- UN official calls on parties to work with IAEA to ensure safety of Ukraine's nuclear sites
- Over 1 mln Ukrainians evacuated via state railway since fighting started
- Italy's stock market ends sharply lower Friday amid Ukraine worries
- Putin says open to dialogue with Ukraine
- World food prices reach all-time high over supply issues, Ukraine crisis
- Chinese envoy calls for joint efforts to ensure safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.