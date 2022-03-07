Home>>
People leave Ukraine amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
(Xinhua) 08:20, March 07, 2022
A woman sits on a bus in Irpin, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. (Photo by Diego Herrera/Xinhua)
People walk in the forest in Irpin, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. (Photo by Diego Herrera/Xinhua)
People board a bus in Irpin, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. (Photo by Diego Herrera/Xinhua)
