People leave Ukraine amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Xinhua) 08:20, March 07, 2022

A woman sits on a bus in Irpin, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. (Photo by Diego Herrera/Xinhua)

People walk in the forest in Irpin, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. (Photo by Diego Herrera/Xinhua)

People board a bus in Irpin, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. (Photo by Diego Herrera/Xinhua)

