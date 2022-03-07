Israel will continue mediate between Moscow, Kiev even if chances low: Bennett

Xinhua) 08:51, March 07, 2022

JERUSALEM, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday that his country will continue to mediate between Moscow and Kiev even if the prospects for success are slim.

"We will continue to assist as needed," Bennett said in broadcast remarks at the start of his weekly cabinet meeting. "Even if the chance is not great -- as soon as there is even a small opening, and we have access to all sides and the capability."

The remarks were made a day after Bennett's three-hour meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, after which he flew to Berlin for consultations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He also talked over the phone with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On early Sunday, Bennett and Zelensky held their third phone call within 24 hours, Bennett's office said in a statement, without providing further details.

The talks came after Israel offered to mediate between Ukraine and Russia last week.

