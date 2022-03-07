Home>>
Daily life in HK during pandemic
(Xinhua) 08:55, March 07, 2022
A girl wearing a face mask plays with a dog in south China's Hong Kong, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
People wearing face masks walk on a street in south China's Hong Kong, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
People wearing face masks walk on a street in south China's Hong Kong, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
People wearing face masks walk on a street in south China's Hong Kong, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
