HKSAR government eases legal requirements to fully leverage mainland support against COVID-19

Xinhua) 09:19, February 25, 2022

HONG KONG, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Thursday said it has relaxed legal requirements on licensing, registration and application, among others, in order to fully leverage the mainland support in combating the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Emergency (Exemption from Statutory Requirements) (COVID-19) Regulation made under the Emergency Regulations Ordinance has come into operation on Thursday, providing the legal basis for the HKSAR government to implement the anti-epidemic measures supported by the central government, including the construction of hospitals and isolation facilities, according to a HKSAR government statement.

In response to the current public health emergency situation in Hong Kong, Chief Executive Carrie Lam in the Executive Council approved on Wednesday that the emergency regulation is to be made with a view to allowing the HKSAR government to exempt certain persons or projects from all relevant statutory requirements in respect of licensing, registration and application, among others, said the statement.

With the move, the HKSAR government may draw on mainland's support and resources in a flexible and prompt manner to undertake key anti-epidemic projects at full speed when necessary, so as to increase Hong Kong's epidemic control capacity for containing the fifth wave of COVID-19 within a short period of time, said the statement.

The emergency regulation empowers the Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR government to grant certain persons or projects an exemption from existing requirements concerning licensing, approval, and registration, among others.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong reported 8,798 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths on Thursday, official data showed.

