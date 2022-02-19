HKSAR chief executive election postponement necessary, sensible: mainland
BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- The postponement of the election for chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) was necessary, sensible and legitimate, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council said on Friday.
HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam earlier on Friday announced that the election, originally scheduled for March 27, would be postponed to May 8 due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
The HKSAR government's decision to postpone the election in accordance with the law shows its sense of responsibility concerning the health of Hong Kong residents and its determination to control the epidemic by any means necessary and as quickly as possible, and the central government fully supports the decision, the office said in a statement.
