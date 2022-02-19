HKSAR chief executive election postponement necessary, sensible, legitimate: mainland

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- The postponement of the election for the chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) was necessary, sensible and legitimate, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council said on Friday.

HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam earlier on Friday announced that the election, originally scheduled for March 27, would be postponed to May 8 due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The HKSAR government's decision to postpone the election in accordance with the law shows its sense of responsibility concerning the health of Hong Kong residents and its determination to control the epidemic by all means necessary and as quickly as possible, and the central government fully supports the decision, the office said in a statement.

As the epidemic situation in the HKSAR has deteriorated quickly, President Xi Jinping is deeply concerned with the safety and health of the Hong Kong compatriots, and pays close attention to the region's fighting the epidemic, according to the statement.

Demonstrating the principle of putting people and their lives front and center, the decision will help the HKSAR government unite the society in concentrating on battling the COVID-19 epidemic, the office said.

The decision will also help make sure the election will take place under fair, just, open and safe conditions, and is in line with Hong Kong's overall and long-term interests, it added.

The central government and relevant parties on the mainland are making all-out efforts to support HKSAR in fighting the epidemic, including sending medical experts and nucleic acid testing personnel and vehicles to the region, building quarantine and treatment facilities in the region, and securing the supply of life necessities across the region, the statement read.

"We firmly believe that with the strong leadership of the central government and the full support from people all over the country, the HKSAR government and the Hong Kong society will stay united and win the battle against COVID-19 very soon," the office said.

