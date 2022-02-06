Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR urges anti-China American politicians to stop political manipulation

HONG KONG, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Saturday strongly condemned the so-called "America Competes Act" passed by the U.S. House of Representatives the day before.

The office firmly rejected the U.S. bill, which vilified the Chinese central government's policies on Hong Kong, undermined the rectification of chaos in the HKSAR, challenged the bottom line of the principle of "one country, two systems," grossly interfered in China's internal affairs including Hong Kong affairs, and trampled on international law and basic norms of international relations, said a spokesperson of the office.

The spokesperson pointed out that all fair-minded people can see that with the effective implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong and the successful practice of the new electoral system, Hong Kong is stepping out of the whirlpool of "pan-politicization", embarking on the path of high-quality democracy and substantive democracy, and enjoying a new peaceful living and working environment and good governance.

Hong Kong's status as an international financial, shipping and trading center has been continuously consolidated, and Hong Kong compatriots enjoy more democratic rights and freedoms than at any other time in history, the spokesperson said.

Facts have proved that the national security law in Hong Kong is an effective law for safeguarding national security and the tranquility of Hong Kong, and the new electoral system is an effective system that is in line with the principle of "one country, two systems" as well as the reality of Hong Kong and ensures Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the so-called "America Competes Act" aims to contain China in the name of competition, which includes negative and misleading Hong Kong-related content fabricated by some anti-China politicians, fully exposing the sinister intention of U.S. politicians to play the "Hong Kong card" to curb China's development.

"The politicians claim to defend universal values such as democracy and human rights, but in fact play dirty tricks to safeguard U.S. hegemony and suppress China at the expense of Hong Kong stability and the interests of Hong Kong people," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson stressed that the truth will always prevail over lies just as clouds cannot cover the sun forever, adding that the hysteria of a few anti-China politicians cannot change Hong Kong's social stability and development, nor can it lessen the confidence of Hong Kong people in a bright future.

The spokesperson noted that no external intervention can shake China's strong will to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests, nor can it shake the firm determination of the central government to fully and faithfully implement "one country, two systems."

The spokesperson urged U.S. politicians to recognize the historical trend quickly, stop political grandstanding, stop advancing relevant bills or acts, and immediately stop meddling in China's internal affairs including Hong Kong affairs.

"Any attempts to curb China's development by playing the 'Hong Kong card' just amount to wishful thinking and are doomed to failure," the spokesperson added.

