HKSAR chief executive election postponed to May due to COVID-19: Carrie Lam
(Xinhua) 14:11, February 19, 2022
Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), speaks at a press conference in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)
HONG KONG, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- The election for the chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), originally scheduled for March 27, will be postponed to May 8 due to the COVID-19 epidemic, HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam said here on Friday.
Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), speaks at a press conference in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)
