China's dairy industry logs robust growth in 2021

Xinhua) 08:55, March 07, 2022

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China's major dairy producers registered robust growth in output last year, official data shows.

In 2021, major dairy producers saw their output rise 9.4 percent year on year to nearly 30.32 million tonnes, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In December alone, dairy production stood at 2.81 million tonnes, increasing by 11.8 percent year on year, the figures show.

Major dairy producers are companies with annual revenue of more than 20 million yuan (about 3.16 million U.S. dollars).

