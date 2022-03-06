Chinese Alpine skiers win two golds, Farkasova crashes at Beijing Winter Paralympics

Xinhua) 15:23, March 06, 2022

YANQING, Beijing, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese skiers Zhang Mengqiu and Liang Jingyi won two golds while ten-time gold medalist Henrieta Farkasova crashed on Sunday at Alpine skiing events of the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Winter Games.

Zhang clocked a winning time of one minute and 13.54 seconds at the women's super-G standing race to win China's first-ever gold medal at Winter Paralympics Alpine skiing competitions.

Marie Bochet of France won silver with 1.43 seconds behind, Canadian skier Alana Ramsay came in third in 1:16.84.

"I am delighted and excited to win the gold at home," said Zhang.

The Chinese skier, who will turn 20 on Wednesday, said that Bochet and Ramsay who started before her at the race brought her pressure.

"I kept a close eye on them, and yes, I skied under pressure," she added.

Liang triumphed at the men's super-G standing with 1:09.11. Markus Salcher of Austria finished 0.24 seconds behind. Alexis Guimond of Canada took bronze in 1:10.02.

"It exceeded my expectations, I have never thought of winning a gold medal," said Liang, "I just presumed it would be nice if I performed at a normal level."

At the other two men's super-G events on Sunday, British skier Neil Simpson won the vision-impaired title while the sitting gold was taken by Jesper Pedersen of Norway.

Slovakian legend Farkasova, who won the women's downhill vision-impaired race on Saturday, crashed near a gate at the super-G vision impaired and tumbled down the slope for seconds.

The 36-year-old veteran skier stood up unaided and left the course with her guide. Her Slovakian compatriot Alexandra Roxeva won the race's gold.

Japanese Momoka Muraoka finished first at the women's super-G sitting, adding to the gold she won at the women's downhill event on Saturday.

