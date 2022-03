Zhang Mengqiu wins China's first Alpine skiing gold at 2022 Winter Paralympics

Xinhua) 14:28, March 06, 2022

Zhang Mengqiu of China celebrates during the Para Alpine Skiing Women's Super-G Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing, Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

YANQING, Beijing, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese skier Zhang Mengqiu wrote history here on Sunday by clinching China's first Alpine skiing gold at the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Winter Games.

Zhang clocked a winning time of one minute and 13.54 seconds at the women's super-G standing race to win China's first-ever gold at Winter Paralympics Alpine skiing competitions.

Marie Bochet of France won silver with 1.43 seconds behind. Canadian racer Alana Ramsay came in third in 1:16.84.

