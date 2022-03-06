Liang Jingyi wins men's super-G standing gold at 2022 Winter Paralympics

YANQING, Beijing, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese skier Liang Jingyi won the gold of men's super-G standing event here on Sunday at the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Winter Games.

Liang crossed the finish line in 1:09.11, followed by Markus Salcher of Austria with 0.24 seconds behind. Alexis Guimond of Canada took bronze in 1:10.02.

This is the sixth gold medal for China at these Paralympic Games and the second Chinese skiers won at the Beijing Winter Paralympics Alpine skiing competitions.

Earlier on Sunday, Zhang Mengqiu grabbed China's first-ever Para-Alpine skiing gold at the women's super-G standing race.

