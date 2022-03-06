China finish one-two in Para cross country men's long distance sitting at Beijing Paralympics

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Para cross country skiers Zheng Peng and Mao Zhongwu finished one-two in men's long-distance sitting Sunday, reinforcing the host nation's leadership in the medal tally with already four gold medals and 13 in total into Beijing Paralympics day two action.

29-year-old Zheng, who was placed fourth in the event and 10th in sprint sitting at PyeongChang Games, clocked a time of 43:09.2, 14.6 seconds ahead of his teammate Mao, who was followed by Canadian Collin Cameron, the sprint sitting world champion in 2019 and also the bronze medalist in 7.5km sprint and 15km individual in Pyeongchang. Cameron was 4:27.4 behind the winner.

The Chinese duo led all through the 18km race and was never really challenged to reach the podium.

China topped the medal tally at the Summer Paralympics in Tokyo last year but has had limited success at the Winter Games, where their only previous medal -- a gold -- came in wheelchair curling at Pyeongchang.

China has sent the largest contingent among all participating countries and regions, with 96 athletes expected to take part in all six sports.

